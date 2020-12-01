 

Alpha Lithium Mobilizes Drilling Rig to Validate High Volume Lithium Brine Concentrations at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a drilling rig and is launching a fully-funded, three phase program in the Tolillar Salar. The purpose of the drilling program is to collect lithium brine samples from depth and utilize those to start evaluating the Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) processes that the Company intends to employ.

The Company has organized all necessary local logistics and support and has mobilized a well-known high-performance drilling rig to undertake the first two drill holes, Phase One, of Alpha’s Three Phase drilling program.

Phase One is being drilled by Andina Perforaciones SRL, utilizing a rig that has been consistently deployed in neighboring Hombre Muerto for many months. The rig has performed extremely well for POSCO in Hombre Muerto and utilizes a crew that has worked together, on this rig, for many years. To limit unnecessary downtime, and the resulting time and cost consequences, the Company considers crew and equipment reliability as particularly important factors in rig selection.

Company CEO, Brad Nichol, notes, “We are tremendously excited to be kicking off our inaugural drilling program at a time when global uncertainty abounds. Although Phase One targets are not expected to be as prolific as future phases, we have made the decision to move ahead with these wells first because we have licenses in hand. Other drilling licenses expired during covid-induced government shutdowns and the Company had no ability to file the simple extension documents. Government offices have reopened, and those extension applications have been submitted.” Nichol added, “From previous efforts and brine studies on the Tolillar Salar, we have high confidence in the presence of a low-impurity, lithium-bearing brine; thus, we will utilize rotary drilling to bring large volumes of brine to surface.”

The first two holes are planned to reach relatively shallow depths of approximately 50 and 100 meters, respectively (see press release dated November 10, 2020). The rotary drilling techniques being used provides wellbores that (i) are capable of production in the future and (ii) can immediately produce brine for detailed chemical analysis and provide information regarding formation deliverability.

Disclaimer

