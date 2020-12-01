 

Micron Updates First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) (the “Company”), today announced that it is increasing its revenue, gross margin and EPS guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ends Dec. 3, 2020, as set forth in the tables below.

Micron President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra will share further updates in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time on Dec. 1, 2020. The live webcast and subsequent replay of the event can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com.

  Previous Guidance   Updated Guidance
  GAAP Outlook   Adjustments   Non-GAAP Outlook   GAAP Outlook   Adjustments   Non-GAAP Outlook
                           
Revenue $5.0 bn - $5.4 bn           $5.0 bn - $5.4 bn   $5.70 bn - 5.75 bn           $5.70 bn - $5.75 bn
Gross margin 25.5% - 27.5%     1%   A   26.5% - 28.5%   28.5% - 29.5%     1%   A   29.5% - 30.5%
Diluted earnings per share(1) $0.32 - $0.46     $0.08   A,B,C,D   $0.40 - $0.54   $0.61 - $0.65     $0.08   A,B,C,D   $0.69 - $0.73
Seite 1 von 3
Micron Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Micron Updates First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) (the “Company”), today announced that it is increasing its revenue, gross margin and EPS guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ends Dec. 3, 2020, as …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:58 Uhr
RBC belässt MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC auf 'Outperform'
21.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 47/20
16.11.20
Micron Reinforces Commitment to Advance Equal Opportunity for All in Annual Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report
16.11.20
Micron Allocates $50 Million to RBC GAM Impact Investment Strategy to Support Community Development for Black and Other Underrepresented Groups
09.11.20
Micron Ships World’s First 176-Layer NAND, Delivering A Breakthrough in Flash Memory Performance and Density
09.11.20
Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.04.20
457
Micron Technology - Boden gefunden?