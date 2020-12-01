 

Altair Enters Binding Agreement for Advanced Lithium Extraction and Processing Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (the “Company” or “Altair”) (OTC: ATAO) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Binding Agreement (the “Agreement”) with St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTC: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) (“St-Georges”) a Canadian public company on the cutting edge of developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. Under the terms of the Agreement, St-Georges has agreed to provide access to its patent pending lithium processing technology for lithium mineral deposits and to jointly develop with Altair a patentable electric vehicle battery recycling industrial process.

Altair recognizes that global Electric Vehicle (EVs) market is accelerating and that batteries are the heart of this powerful economic engine. The battery marketspace is projected to reach over US$90 Billion by 2025 and Altair is rapidly positioning itself within the exploration, development, end use and the recycling of the most important element of the new array of battery technologies, Lithium.

The Stonewall Lithium Project

Under the Agreement, the Company has agreed that St-Georges will be granted a 5% royalty stream for the use of St-Georges unique extraction technology for the optimized commercial output of Altair’s Nevada Lithium property during the production phase. St-Georges had previously signed a similar agreement with the nearby project of Iconic Minerals and a portion of the royalty stream will also be assigned under that active agreement.

The Stonewall Lithium Project covers 1,260 acres strategically located within Nye County and Esmeralda County just within the neighboring valley southeast to Clayton Valley, the only Lithium producer in Nevada.

Battery Recycling

At the heart of this Agreement, the parties will establish a mutually beneficial partnership for the commercial implementation and output of battery recycling technology.

The race to develop newer and better batteries is still ongoing, but even with new batteries and better Lithium-ion efficiency for electronics and EVs, there is a limit to battery life and the Lithium battery recycling market is a key opportunity. Expected to grow to over 12 Billion in 2025, the North American recycling market is viewed by analysts to experience massive growth.

St-Georges technical team have already advanced their techniques in purification and selective Lithium recovery and now, with Altair, are ready to create a pilot program for Lithium in Battery recovery. Both companies will contribute equally to the battery recycling research & development effort and to the design and construction of a battery recycling industrial pilot-plant circuit in a contracted installation in Québec, Canada.

Seite 1 von 2
Altair International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altair Enters Binding Agreement for Advanced Lithium Extraction and Processing Technologies PITTSBURGH, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Altair International Corp. (the “Company” or “Altair”) (OTC: ATAO) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Binding Agreement (the “Agreement”) with St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTC: SXOOF) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Altair International Signs Definitive Agreement for Lithium and Rare Earth Projects in Southwest U.S.