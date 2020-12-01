Altair Enters Binding Agreement for Advanced Lithium Extraction and Processing Technologies

Altair recognizes that global Electric Vehicle (EVs) market is accelerating and that batteries are the heart of this powerful economic engine. The battery marketspace is projected to reach over US$90 Billion by 2025 and Altair is rapidly positioning itself within the exploration, development, end use and the recycling of the most important element of the new array of battery technologies, Lithium.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp . (the “ Company ” or “ Altair ”) (OTC: ATAO) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Binding Agreement (the “ Agreement ”) with St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTC: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) (“St-Georges”) a Canadian public company on the cutting edge of developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. Under the terms of the Agreement, St-Georges has agreed to provide access to its patent pending lithium processing technology for lithium mineral deposits and to jointly develop with Altair a patentable electric vehicle battery recycling industrial process.

The Stonewall Lithium Project

Under the Agreement, the Company has agreed that St-Georges will be granted a 5% royalty stream for the use of St-Georges unique extraction technology for the optimized commercial output of Altair’s Nevada Lithium property during the production phase. St-Georges had previously signed a similar agreement with the nearby project of Iconic Minerals and a portion of the royalty stream will also be assigned under that active agreement.

The Stonewall Lithium Project covers 1,260 acres strategically located within Nye County and Esmeralda County just within the neighboring valley southeast to Clayton Valley, the only Lithium producer in Nevada.

Battery Recycling

At the heart of this Agreement, the parties will establish a mutually beneficial partnership for the commercial implementation and output of battery recycling technology.

The race to develop newer and better batteries is still ongoing, but even with new batteries and better Lithium-ion efficiency for electronics and EVs, there is a limit to battery life and the Lithium battery recycling market is a key opportunity. Expected to grow to over 12 Billion in 2025, the North American recycling market is viewed by analysts to experience massive growth.

St-Georges technical team have already advanced their techniques in purification and selective Lithium recovery and now, with Altair, are ready to create a pilot program for Lithium in Battery recovery. Both companies will contribute equally to the battery recycling research & development effort and to the design and construction of a battery recycling industrial pilot-plant circuit in a contracted installation in Québec, Canada.