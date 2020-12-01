 

TELUS helps millions of Canadians during the global pandemic

TELUS recognized as only telco in the world in Wall Street Journal’s latest ranking for its leadership in social capitalism

Throughout 2020, TELUS has contributed $150 million for COVID-19 relief, expanded its Connecting for Good programs to help millions of vulnerable citizens and launched two new business units focused on driving positive economic and social outcomes for all Canadians

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Giving Tuesday, TELUS thanks its team members worldwide for their incredible dedication to helping progress TELUS’ global leadership in social capitalism during a year of uncertainty and unique challenges. As a result of the TELUS team’s unwavering resilience and commitment to making a meaningful impact in our communities, TELUS is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal as the only telecommunications company in world named to its Top 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies, ranking 29th overall and 15th in Social Capital. This worldwide recognition reinforces TELUS’ global leadership in corporate citizenship and philanthropy, environmental, and business innovation.

“Our TELUS team continues to demonstrate that when things are at their worst, the TELUS team is at its best. When Canadians needed support the most, we responded with passion and purpose to protect and support our communities and our customers. Indeed, our TELUS team is guided by our longstanding belief that doing well in business and doing good in our communities are mutually inclusive.” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Our team is extremely proud to be the only telecommunications company in the world and one of just three Canadian companies named to the Wall Street Journal’s global Most Sustainably Managed Companies list. This acknowledgement of our leadership in social capitalism further exemplifies our collective commitment to improving the social, economic, environmental and health outcomes of our fellow citizens and building stronger, healthier and more sustainable communities, globally.”

TELUS’ global leadership in social capitalism is the direct result of it’s long-standing commitment to leveraging its technology to create remarkable human outcomes. Since 2000, the TELUS team has contributed $1.3 billion in value, time, and financial support to Canadian charities and grassroots organizations including $736 million and 1.4 million days of volunteerism. Each year, TELUS team members and retirees volunteer one million hours in their local communities and support over 4,000 charities. In addition, over the last decade, the company has reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 31 per cent and energy consumption by more than 15 per cent, and has committed to reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions to operational net carbon neutrality by 2030 as part of its world-leading sustainability practices. Together, these efforts and more have contributed to TELUS’ numerous accolades in social capitalism including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2020 ranking.

