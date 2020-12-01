Cemtrex Makes Strategic Investment into MasterpieceVR

Partnership With Leading 3D Content Development Platform for Virtual Reality to Expand Cemtrex’s VR Portfolio

Brooklyn, NY, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, today announced a strategic investment into MasterpieceVR, the developer of a professional desktop and VR application suite that offers 3D content creation tools, primarily for virtual reality. Due to the competitive nature of the transaction, financial terms were not disclosed by both parties.



MasterpieceVR, based in Ottawa, Canada, is a technology company that is developing the most intuitive and powerful software for content creation using virtual reality. Currently, creative professionals worldwide are challenged in creating even basic 3D visual content because existing software is too complex and slow to use, creating a significant unmet market. Thanks to advances in machine learning and virtual reality, MasterpieceVR’s software platform is the first end to end solution to enable any creative professional to make 3D content fast and easy. Masterpiece Studio has partnered with leading technology companies and its software is used by a host of the world’s major studios.

“Tools to create production level 3D assets are essential for companies like Cemtrex creating apps, games, VR workplace training and content experiences in virtual reality,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “MasterpieceVR is a leader in the space with a best in class team, and a truly revolutionary product that will become the most essential tool for all VR Developers over the next couple years. Their software is an important tool for Cemtrex’s Augmented & Virtual Reality growth segment and VR Gaming and Training product lines, allowing us to create content end-to-end 10 times faster and 100 times easier than with current tools. The software integrates seamlessly into existing professional pipelines and is the only 3D modeling tool using VR that can complete the entire production pipeline."