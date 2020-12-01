Correction MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 01.12.2020, 15:07 | 28 | 0 |
MT Højgaard Holding A/S' holding of a total of 2,720 treasury shares was incorrectly stated to constitute 0.00035% of the company's total share capital in company announcement no. 19 of 30 November 2020. However, the company’s 2,720 treasury shares constitute 0.035% of the company's total share capital.
There are no other corrections to the company announcement.
A corrected version of company announcement no. 19 of 30 November 2020 is attached.
Attachments
- Appendix - Overview of transactions (24 November 2020 - 29 November 2020)
- MTHH Company Announcement - Share buy-back programme transactions (draft 261120)
MT Hojgaard Holding Bearer (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0