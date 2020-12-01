Opes Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Stockholders Meeting to Approve Business Combination With BurgerFi on December 15, 2020

MIAMI, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPES Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OPES) (“OPES” or the “Company”) is announcing that it has set December 15, 2020, as the date of its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with BurgerFi International, LLC. (“BurgerFi”).

- Stockholders are E ncouraged to S ubmit T heir V ote P rior to the S pecial M eeting - - This V ote is S eparate from the P revious V ote R elating to the E xtension A mendment -

Notice of the Special Meeting, together with the definitive proxy statement relating to the Special Meeting, is expected to be mailed on or about December 2, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2020 (the “Record Date”).

The Special Meeting will be conducted via teleconference. Stockholders will be able to attend the meeting by using the following dial-in information:

US/CANADA Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 962-1457

US/CANADA International Dial-In Number: (956) 394-3594

Conference ID: 4768828

Your vote is important no matter how many shares you own. You are encouraged to submit your vote as soon as possible. If you hold your shares in an account at a brokerage firm, bank or other similar agent, you may vote prior to the meeting by using your voting control number and instructions provided by your brokerage firm, bank or other similar agent. If you are a stockholder of record, you may vote prior to the special meeting by signing, dating, and mailing your proxy card in the return envelope provided with your proxy material.

The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by OPES’s stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting. Following the closing, Opes Acquisition Corp. will change its name to BurgerFi International, Inc.

About BurgerFi

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept was chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% natural American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's 2015 Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com, 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.