Lifeway Foods Launches New Holiday Commercial and Giving Tuesday Initiatives

Lifeway is spreading the holiday message of resilience and love through the release of their latest commercial . The inspirational holiday spot was created to encourage positivity through the end of the year.

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome kicks off this holiday season with the release of their holiday commercial and Giving Tuesday initiatives.

“This season the need to pull together as a community and support each other is greater than ever,” said Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky. “We’re ramping up production to support the increased demand at retail, as well as additional product for giving initiatives. We want everyone to enjoy a safe and meaningful holiday season, and want to do our part to support the mental and physical health of our communities, which is why we have now donated over 250,000 servings of Lifeway Kefir this year.”

Lifeway will be making monetary contributions to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Meals on Wheels Northern Illinois in an effort to support both mental and physical health this holiday season. The company will also continue to give back by donating over $30,000 worth of product to food pantries and non-profit organizations this holiday season.

Lifeway will be donating products to the following organizations and encourages others who are able to do the same:

This Giving Tuesday, Lifeway will also sponsor Chicago’s City Clerk Anna M. Valencia’s 4th annual Women of Worth event. This event supports women and mothers across Chicago in need to bring them cheer throughout the holiday season. Lifeway will be supporting 60 mothers in need with a packed cooler of products and a $50 gift card to Midwestern grocery chain Mariano’s.