CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex to Host Investor Webcast to Review Data Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual (ASH) Meeting and Exposition for Investigational CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 in Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Tha

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that the companies will host an investor webcast on December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review clinical data presented during the Plenary Scientific Session at the annual ASH Meeting and Exposition from two ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials of the investigational CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy CTX001 in patients with sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The presentation will include speakers from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics as well as Haydar Frangoul M.D., Medical Director of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Sarah Cannon Research Institute, HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Centennial Medical Center, and a principal investigator in the CTX001 clinical studies.



The conference call will be webcast live and a link to the webcast can be accessed on the CRISPR Therapeutics website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events in the Investors section under Events and Presentations and on the Vertex website at www.vrtx.com in the "Investors" section. To access the call via phone, please dial (866) 501-1537 (U.S.) or +1 (720) 545-0001 (International). To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archived webcast will be available on the companies’ websites for approximately 30 days.

This meeting is not an official program of the ASH annual meeting.

About the CRISPR-Vertex Collaboration

CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex entered into a strategic research collaboration in 2015 focused on the use of CRISPR/Cas9 to discover and develop potential new treatments aimed at the underlying genetic causes of human disease. CTX001 represents the first potential treatment to emerge from the joint research program. CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex will jointly develop and commercialize CTX001 and equally share all research and development costs and profits worldwide.

