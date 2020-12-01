 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for December

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 15:15  |  67   |   |   

Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for December.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Exclusive Features

Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer (December 1st), Elliot, a small but determined horse, travels to the North Pole to compete for a spot alongside the famous reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh.

A Reindeer’s Journey (December 1st), Ailo, a newborn reindeer, embarks on an incredible odyssey with the help of his mother. Narrated by Donald Sutherland and set against the frozen majesty of northern Finland, their journey is an uplifting story for the whole family.

New Crackle Channels for December

A Very Crackle Christmas Channel (December 1st), look under the tree and find the brightly packaged Crackle exclusive animated feature Elliot: the Littlest Reindeer, the heartfelt Crackle exclusive A Reindeer’s Journey, laugh along with A Baby for Christmas, and take a deep dive Inside Lego at Christmas.

Unlikely Heroes Channel (December 1st), enjoy the savage hilarity of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the superhero silliness of The Tick, top-shelf adventure with Turbo Kid, and two-fisted action with The Phantom.

Stream Me Up, Scotty Channel (December 1st), buckle up as you rocket off to save the world in Ender’s Game and destroy alien invaders with Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Ringmasters Channel (December 1st), let the battles begin with Crackle original series Heroes of Lucha Libre, Nacho Libre, the Crackle original documentary Lennox-Lewis: The Untold Story, and explosive boxing documentary Team Khan.

History Lovers Channel (December 1st), feel the cut of the Crackle exclusive Robert the Bruce, the burning intrigue of Pompeii, follow the siren song of the Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead, and fight the forces of evil with Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the Fourth Reich.

