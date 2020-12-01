eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into Mexico

eXp Realty offers proprietary software, including the company’s cloud-based virtual environment, leading-edge marketing resources, world-class training, and a global real estate community to its network of agents. Additionally, a unique compensation model, which includes revenue share and equity ownership opportunities, offers agents a roadmap to elevate themselves, their families, and communities by potentially building financial independence.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), the parent company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the world, today announced its expansion into Mexico, under the eXp Mexico banner. The addition of residential and commercial brokerage operations in Mexico represents the sixth international expansion for the company. In addition to its robust U.S. presence, eXp Realty also operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, and India, with more than 39,000 agents across the globe.

“We carefully selected Mexico as the first Spanish-language country in our global expansion, due to their vibrant history, rich culture, and strong real estate market,” said Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global. “With a population of 126 million, we see a phenomenal opportunity with our superior platform to change the real estate industry in a country as important as Mexico. eXp brings to Mexico tremendous opportunities for agents to grow and develop not only their own businesses, but to support the growth of other agents as well. Mexico is also the perfect fit for eXp’s community based culture.”

eXp Mexico is being led by Ismael Gonzalez, Designated Managing Broker. Gonzalez brings over a decade of real estate experience in Mexico.

“We haven't seen anything like the eXp Realty model before in Mexico,” said Gonzalez. “It has been overwhelming to see the interest and excitement from so many agents and real estate leaders in our country. I firmly believe eXp Mexico will be a true game changer, and I am excited to extend this opportunity to all of my fellow real estate agents throughout Mexico,” he said.