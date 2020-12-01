 

Tyler Technologies Helps Clermont County, Ohio, Improve Resident Accessibility and Transparency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 15:17  |  43   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that Clermont County, Ohio, has successfully launched Citizen Connect, which is powered by Tyler’s Socrata Connected Government Cloud (SCGC) platform. The Clermont County Auditor is now able to track key performance indicators and analyze important data to improve both the revaluation process and the accuracy of property assessments, as well as better share this information with residents.

Prior to using SCGC, Clermont County relied on manual, spreadsheet-based processes that required extensive time and resources to complete necessary tasks. SCGC provides robust reporting and analytical capabilities to support the auditor’s office.

“We have always been focused on what we can do to make our processes more efficient, save money, and give more accessibility to our taxpayers. Using Tyler’s solution to better communicate this data to our residents brings another layer of transparency to our community,” said Linda Fraley, Clermont County Auditor.

SCGC helps the county auditor determine, combine, analyze, and act on previously siloed appraisal data. The solution will also help remove some of the past barriers by providing the auditor’s office with organizational access to the data they need, whether it lives in Tyler’s iasWorld appraisal and tax, Munis financial, or EnerGov civic services solutions.

Since 2009, Tyler's Socrata solution has enabled government organizations to publish and share data within departments and with the public in open formats with the Socrata Open Data API. Socrata provides easy-to-deploy and FedRAMP-accredited cloud technology to unlock siloed government data and put it at the heart of every government program.

“We’re excited to partner with Clermont County as it takes the next step to make its data accessible and actionable to all of its stakeholders, both internal and external,” said Franklin Williams, president of Tyler’s Data & Insights Division. “By pulling all of the county’s data into the SCGC platform, it will bring increased transparency to empower its residents.”

The county was introduced to Socrata’s capabilities through its work with Tyler’s Munis solution and, specifically, its open finance module. Clermont County is located in southwestern Ohio near Cincinnati. It has a population of more than 200,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tyler Technologies Helps Clermont County, Ohio, Improve Resident Accessibility and Transparency Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that Clermont County, Ohio, has successfully launched Citizen Connect, which is powered by Tyler’s Socrata Connected Government Cloud (SCGC) platform. The Clermont County Auditor is now able to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Tyler Technologies to Participate in December Virtual Investor Conferences
24.11.20
Tyler Technologies Achieves Amazon Web Services Healthcare Competency Status
19.11.20
Tyler Technologies Named a Top Workplace in Troy, Michigan
17.11.20
State of New Jersey Demonstrates Financial Transparency with Tyler Technologies’ Data Platform
12.11.20
Tyler Technologies Signs Statewide Agreement with Nevada for Tyler Supervision
11.11.20
Tyler Technologies Named a Best Place to Work in Albany, New York
10.11.20
Tyler Technologies’ Open Data Solution Supports Alaska Data Transparency Program
04.11.20
Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.20
1
Tyler Technologies