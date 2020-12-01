Model N to Present at Upcoming Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that Jason Blessing, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 8:30 am PT or 11:30 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.