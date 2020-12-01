 

Model N to Present at Upcoming Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that Jason Blessing, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 8:30 am PT or 11:30 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Its integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

