Old Navy Launches #GivingTuesday Trigger Donation to Provide Employment for Underserved Youth in Challenging Job Market

With many families out of work this holiday season, Old Navy is launching a #GivingTuesday trigger donation to bring jobs back to communities. Now through December 24, for every in-store pickup or curbside order, the brand will donate $10, up to $1 million, to the nonprofit partners who fuel its This Way ONward job opportunity program. 1

This Way ONward

This Way ONward provides underserved young people with the skills they need to succeed in the workforce, changing lives with first jobs. Youth have been hit disproportionately hard by the current unemployment crisis. While 16 to 29-year-olds make up under a quarter of the labor force, they accounted for about a third of the rise in the unemployment rate between February and April.2

Through This Way ONward, Old Navy has provided jobs and mentoring to 10,000 diverse youth from underserved communities, adding more than 800 new hires to the brand just this holiday season. With the support of customers, Old Navy has donated $1.8 million to the program thus far in 2020 and is on track to hire 20,000 youth by 2025.

“Because I have a job, because of the skills and encouragement I’ve gotten from This Way ONward, I can see the finish line,” said Gloire Yahve, This Way ONward alumna and current Old Navy associate. “I know I can do it. I will not give up. This Way ONward was my golden ticket.”

This Way ONward is part of Old Navy’s cause platform, The Imagine Mission, with the focus to provide a better future for future generations through the pillars of opportunity, inclusivity and sustainability. Learn more about Old Navy’s cause work at Oldnavy.com/Imagine.

You Pickup, We Give Back

Old Navy is enabling customers to check off their gift lists fast and worry free while helping to change lives. Old Navy will donate every time a customer utilizes the brand’s pickup services, Buy Online, Pickup In-Store or Contactless Curbside Pickup. These convenient shopping services enable customers to purchase items on OldNavy.com and pick them up from their local Old Navy store in two hours or less.

With Contactless Curbside Pickup, customers remain in their vehicle while their order is placed in their trunks, while those who utilize Buy Online, Pickup In-Store can quickly retrieve prepared orders at the designated Convenience Spot, bypassing the checkout line. Learn more about Old Navy’s convenient pickup services at Oldnavy.com/Bopis.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

