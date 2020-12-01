 

The Rite Aid Foundation Supporting 480 Charities on Giving Tuesday

01.12.2020   

As philanthropists large and small come together today for Giving Tuesday – the global generosity movement that has taken on added significance during the COVID-19 pandemic – The Rite Aid Foundation is investing $4.8 million in grant funding to 480 local nonprofit organizations in Rite Aid communities as part of its annual holiday giving program.

The Foundation will provide $10,000 grants to nonprofit organizations that are part of The Rite Aid Foundation’s KidCents customer fundraising program. This year’s Giving Tuesday grants come as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly disrupt nonprofit operations, programs and fundraising.

Spread across Rite Aid’s 18-state footprint, KidCents nonprofit organizations range in size from grassroots operations to regional entities that provide vital services supporting children’s health in urban, suburban and rural locations. Programs address the social determinants of health, such as education, food, income stability, health and housing – all essential to individual health – and often support disadvantaged and underserved communities. Recipient KidCents charities include food banks, homeless shelters, foster care organizations, child abuse centers and therapeutic care facilities for chronically ill children.

More than 3 million generous Rite Aid customers participate in the KidCents program, rounding up their purchases when shopping in-store or online. The Rite Aid Foundation reinvests the customer contributions into local charities and missions to drive community change.

As coronavirus cases surge, supporting nonprofits will prove critical to sustaining vital services for neighborhoods. The pandemic could force a third of charities to close within a year, according to a Charities Aid Foundation of America survey released earlier this year.

“KidCents charities address the toughest challenges in our neighborhoods and provide life-changing and life-saving programs to keep children and families healthy, nourished and safe,” said Matthew DeCamara, executive director of The Rite Aid Foundation. “COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges for these organizations. We have marveled at the dedicated community leaders, staff and volunteers who have tirelessly worked and advocated for children’s health. We’re thankful for their incredible efforts, as well as for the valued generosity of Rite Aid customers.”

