 

PSA Aftermarket offers e-payment facilities for its after-sales customers in partnership with Score & Secure Payment (SSP)

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) launches within its repair network, as well as within Eurorepar Car Service a new dynamic incoming payment solution offered by Score & Secure Payment (SSP), a fintech specializing in the entire value chain of payment, acceptance, acquisition, processing, security and recovery through redemption of claims.

In an increasingly digitalized economic environment, the customers are looking for flexibility in terms of payment. The system allows them, in a few clicks, via computer, tablet or mobile phone to pay their after-sales services online. The payment is also possible in a delay or in several times.

The networks, for their part, benefit from a simple to use system, a transparent process through a thorough monitoring of payments, and optimization of their cash flow. The system will also be available on the 24/7 service box equipping numerous dealerships, which allows to offer an extended service.

Groupe PSA aims to expand the portfolio and the quality of its services to the customers of its automotive brands and its multi-brand after-sales network, by firmly putting the digitalization and simplification of all interfaces with customers at the heart of its strategy, in order to ensure seamless customer journey.

This initiative of the introduction of general e-payment follows other digital innovations implemented by the group in the field of after-sales services. Amongst them, the worldwide deployment of Videocheck (sending video to the customer accompanied by an estimate of the work to be done), the self-reception 24/7 which is being gradually extended in Groupe PSA brand networks or online appointments (on line-Booking) which already received approval from more than 20% of the guests.

A partnership with a fintech specialist

The offer designed by SSP was of real interest to Groupe PSA. The fintech SSP offers payment facilities via various payment methods (card, transfer, SEPA direct debit) without charge to the customer. Garage operators have many advantages: cash advance (in the case where their customers would opt in multiple times), guarantee (in the case of an unpaid transaction) and economies of scale associated with the use of the solution. Moreover, the fees paid by repairers on transactions are particularly competitive.

