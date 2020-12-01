Vystar and IRMRA To Collaborate on New Phase of Vytex Deproteinized Latex Development For the Broader Rubber Market

IRMRA is an internationally renowned Research and Development Centre of Excellence for the non-tire and tire sectors, with expertise in nanotech and latex technologies. It is an autonomous institution under the jurisdiction of The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India, New Delhi with facilities in three locations: Headquarters in Mumbai (Maharashtra), and branches in Kolkata (West Bengal) and Sricity (Andhra Pradesh).

Worcester, MA, USA and Thane, Mahrashtra, India, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) and the Indian Rubber Manufactu rers Research Association (IRMRA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a wide range of collaborative activities, including but not limited to research, innovation, testing and technology transfer in midstream and downstream sectors of the rubber industry.

“Within the natural rubber latex industry, deproteinized natural rubber (DPNR), both latex and solid, is known for its superior static and dynamic properties that improve end product performance,” stated Dr. K. Rajkumar, Director of IRMRA. “IRMRA’s goal is to team with Vystar to develop viscoelastic DPNR variants having properties for expanding its applications in specific new arenas such as green tires, biodegradable and other unique bioelastoplast product lines that desire a new approach. We appreciate that Vystar will be collaborating with us for R&D in many different areas that have the potential to benefit consumers as an environment sustainable and renewable resource available worldwide.”

The collaboration between IRMRA and Vystar, the creator of Vytex multi-patented, non-enzymatic deproteinized latex and solid natural rubber, could cover, but is not limited to the following areas:

Testing and standard development in relation to tire and non-tire and latex areas; Collaboration and training to exchange knowledge between Vystar and IRMRA researchers. Product development such as: engineering rubber products – mounting, foams, seismic bearings, specialty rubber (cost reduction), substitute material (i.e. polychloroprene and nitrile), specialty rubber products; niche applications (i.e. yoga and exercise mats, paints, balloons, adhesive, footwear, wet suits); and applications in non-allergenic gloves and tires. Sustainability certification (e.g. Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC), tire labelling, REACH (chemicals), etc. Consortium between IRMRA and Vystar to explore potential market in non-traditional rubber markets, such as Africa and potential IRMRA commercial technical support if Vystar and its marketing partners expand into emerging markets such as Africa and Latin America.

In the future, the parties may enter into a legally binding agreement for cooperative implementation of any or all of the above as both parties see fit.