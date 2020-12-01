Major Lifestyle and Performance Footwear Brand Launches Celebros Search Solution to Power Their eCommerce Website

The launch of the new Skechers online store in Indonesia will continue a long-standing relationship Bridgeline has with parent company Mitra Adiperkasa (MAP). MAP is the leading lifestyle retailer in Indonesia with over 2,600 retail stores and a diversified portfolio that includes Skechers, Zara, Lacoste and many others.

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based AI search solution, has announced that the Skechers online store in Indonesia will launch with Celebros Search as its search and product recommendations solution.

The Celebros Search solution was selected because of its concept based, AI driven, search capabilities as well as its seamless integration with Magento, an eCommerce platform that powers many of MAP’s online stores. The Celebros Search solution integrates seamlessly with many eCommerce platform, such as abcommerce, Magento, Shopify, OXID, SAP Hybris, among others.

Celebros’ advanced search capabilities, including natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI), help increase the relevancy of the results from each site visitor’s product search. This type of intelligent search understands user behavior to provide customers with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. This will be especially important to the Skechers website because of the large and diverse product catalog.

According to Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, "we value our relationship with MAP and are excited to deepen our relationship with them," Mr. Khan went on to add, “we also look forward to increasing our presence in Indonesia and Asia, not only with advanced search but also tools that drive conversions, increase cross-sell and upsell and increase average order sizes for eCommerce sites.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

