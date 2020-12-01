 

Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca JGLD)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 15:30  |  53   |   |   

A “Pure Play” on Junior Gold Mining Companies

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: JGLD), an index-based ETF comprised of companies engaged in junior and exploratory gold mining. JGLD seeks investment results that correspond generally to the EQM Pure Junior Gold Miners Index.

“As investors increasingly allocate to gold in the current market environment, we believe the capital appreciation and diversification potential of small- and mid-cap gold and exploratory gold producers can’t be ignored,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “JGLD provides investors with cost-efficient and pure exposure to this market segment by implementing production and revenue tests that other gold stock ETFs might lack.”

The JGLD difference is purity: Legacy junior gold mining ETFs may include silver mining stocks or be overly allocated to large-cap stocks. JGLD utilizes two important tests designed to keep the portfolio focused on junior gold mining stocks: 1) Companies cannot produce or receive royalties on more than 1 million troy ounces of gold (Result: 88% of stocks held in JGLD are small and mid-cap – as of 11/30/20); 2) Companies must meet a 75% gold revenue or deposit test for portfolio inclusion (Result: No silver mining or diversified mining stocks qualify to be in the portfolio).

To be included in the portfolio, a company must have a market capitalization equal to or greater than $100 mil USD, and an average daily traded value greater than $1 mil USD over the last 90 trading days. JGLD is also one of the lowest cost gold mining ETFs, with an expense ratio of 0.49%.

Investors can learn more about JGLD at AmplifyETFs.com/JGLD.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $2.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 11/30/2020). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for growth, capital preservation, and income-focused investors.

Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com

or

Media Contact:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Caitlyn Foster
610-228-2056
caitlyn@gregoryfca.com

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is new with a limited operating history for investors to evaluate. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed. The Fund invests in securities included in its Index regardless of their investment merit. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry, such as junior gold miners, makes it vulnerable to factors affecting the companies. The Fund is sensitive to changes in, and its performance will depend to a greater extent on, the overall condition of the gold mining industry. Investments in metals and mining companies may be speculative and subject to greater price volatility than investments in other types of companies.

For the full Fund disclosure, please visit the Fund’s website by clicking here.
Click here for the Fund’s prospectus.

The EQM Pure Junior Gold Miners (JRGOLD) Index intends to provide exposure to global companies engaged in junior and exploratory gold mining. Index components must derive at least 75% of the revenues from the sale of gold or through gold royalty agreements, or for exploratory gold producers, 75% of surveyed deposits must be attributable to gold. Components are either Junior Gold Producers (companies producing less than 1 million troy ounces of gold per year or royalties less than 1 million equivalent troy ounces per year or Exploratory Gold Producers, companies in pre-production (0 troy ounces of gold produced per year).

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and Toroso Investments, LLC serves as the Investment Sub- Adviser.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.


Amplif ETF Trst Amplify Online Retail jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca JGLD) A “Pure Play” on Junior Gold Mining CompaniesCHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: JGLD), an index-based ETF comprised of companies engaged in junior and …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets