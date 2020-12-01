“As investors increasingly allocate to gold in the current market environment, we believe the capital appreciation and diversification potential of small- and mid-cap gold and exploratory gold producers can’t be ignored,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “JGLD provides investors with cost-efficient and pure exposure to this market segment by implementing production and revenue tests that other gold stock ETFs might lack.”

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: JGLD), an index-based ETF comprised of companies engaged in junior and exploratory gold mining. JGLD seeks investment results that correspond generally to the EQM Pure Junior Gold Miners Index.

The JGLD difference is purity: Legacy junior gold mining ETFs may include silver mining stocks or be overly allocated to large-cap stocks. JGLD utilizes two important tests designed to keep the portfolio focused on junior gold mining stocks: 1) Companies cannot produce or receive royalties on more than 1 million troy ounces of gold (Result: 88% of stocks held in JGLD are small and mid-cap – as of 11/30/20); 2) Companies must meet a 75% gold revenue or deposit test for portfolio inclusion (Result: No silver mining or diversified mining stocks qualify to be in the portfolio).

To be included in the portfolio, a company must have a market capitalization equal to or greater than $100 mil USD, and an average daily traded value greater than $1 mil USD over the last 90 trading days. JGLD is also one of the lowest cost gold mining ETFs, with an expense ratio of 0.49%.

Investors can learn more about JGLD at AmplifyETFs.com/JGLD.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $2.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 11/30/2020). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for growth, capital preservation, and income-focused investors.

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com



or



Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Caitlyn Foster

610-228-2056

caitlyn@gregoryfca.com

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is new with a limited operating history for investors to evaluate. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed. The Fund invests in securities included in its Index regardless of their investment merit. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry, such as junior gold miners, makes it vulnerable to factors affecting the companies. The Fund is sensitive to changes in, and its performance will depend to a greater extent on, the overall condition of the gold mining industry. Investments in metals and mining companies may be speculative and subject to greater price volatility than investments in other types of companies.

For the full Fund disclosure, please visit the Fund’s website by clicking here.

Click here for the Fund’s prospectus.

The EQM Pure Junior Gold Miners (JRGOLD) Index intends to provide exposure to global companies engaged in junior and exploratory gold mining. Index components must derive at least 75% of the revenues from the sale of gold or through gold royalty agreements, or for exploratory gold producers, 75% of surveyed deposits must be attributable to gold. Components are either Junior Gold Producers (companies producing less than 1 million troy ounces of gold per year or royalties less than 1 million equivalent troy ounces per year or Exploratory Gold Producers, companies in pre-production (0 troy ounces of gold produced per year).

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and Toroso Investments, LLC serves as the Investment Sub- Adviser.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.