- The global bone graft substitutes market is expected to record a CAGR of ~3 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030

- The rising prevalence of spinal disorders and the escalating adoption of orthopedic surgeries may bring extensive growth prospects for the global bone graft substitutes market during the assessment period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing incidences of bone grafting procedures worldwide may serve as a prominent growth factor for the bone graft substitutes market. The popularity of spine fusion surgery has escalated considerably over the years. This aspect may bring promising growth for the bone graft substitutes market.

The properties of bone graft substitutes make them one of the useful products during the spine fusion process, eventually inviting phenomenal growth for the bone graft substitutes market. Bone grafting is a surgical procedure involving transplanting a bone tissue to enable regeneration of damaged or lost bones due to an accident or injury.

According to the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global bone graft substitutes market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~3 percent between 2020 and 2030. The global bone graft substitutes market was valued at US$ 2.9 bn in 2019.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Bone Graft Substitutes Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

The booming geriatric population across the world and the frequency of bone-related issues among them are extrapolated to trigger growth across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The emergence of spine fusion surgery as one of the most sought-after surgeries may help the bone graft substitutes market to gain good growth.

Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Transparency Expert Diagnosis

The analysts at Transparency Market Research expect the global bone graft substitutes market to gain growth on the back of the increase in the focus on research and development activities, rise in adoption of bone graft substitutes, and effective bone graft substitute materials.

The analysts advise the players in the bone graft substitutes market to expand their product portfolio and should focus on utilizing materials with enhanced quality, functionalities, and properties.

Request Brochure of Bone Graft Substitutes Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Revelations