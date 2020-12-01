EMCOR Group, Inc. to Speak at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Industrials Virtual Conference

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) invites investors and other interested parties to listen to a live Fire Side Chat at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Industrials Virtual Conference. Interested parties can listen to Tony Guzzi, EMCOR’s Chairman, President and CEO, Mark Pompa, Executive Vice President and CFO and Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President on Thursday, December 3rd, at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a (WEBCAST) link on the Home Page of the Company's website at http://www.emcorgroup.com at the following times: