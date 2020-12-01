 

EMCOR Group, Inc. to Speak at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Industrials Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 15:32  |  37   |   |   

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) invites investors and other interested parties to listen to a live Fire Side Chat at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Industrials Virtual Conference. Interested parties can listen to Tony Guzzi, EMCOR’s Chairman, President and CEO, Mark Pompa, Executive Vice President and CFO and Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President on Thursday, December 3rd, at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a (WEBCAST) link on the Home Page of the Company's website at http://www.emcorgroup.com at the following times:

              Time:

3:10 PM ET

             

2:10 PM CT

             

1:10 PM MT

             

12:10 PM PT

An archived version of the audio presentation will be available for a period of two weeks using the (REPLAY) link on the Home Page.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s website at www.emcorgroup.com.

Disclaimer

New State-of-the-Art Pipe Fabrication Facility Brings New Jobs and Nationwide Distribution