Home Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

HOME FINANCIAL BANCORP, (OTCPink: HWEN), the holding company for Our Community Bank, a state commercial bank based in Spencer, Indiana (the “Corporation”), announced today that it has declared a cash dividend of $.04 on each share of its Common Stock for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. The dividend is payable on December 23, 2020, to holders of record on December 11, 2020.

