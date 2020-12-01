Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Commence Development of Caffeine Infused Version of Tauri-Gum
Each Piece of Chewing Gum Will be Infused With 100mg of Caffeine – Similar to a Standard 8oz Cup of Coffee
NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that it has commenced development of a caffeine infused version of Tauri-Gum. This new proposed product offering will contain 100mg of Caffeine in each piece of chewing gum; roughly equivalent to a standard 8oz cup of coffee. At this point, the Company believes that this product will incorporate the following all-natural Flavor(s); Cherry Cola. The anticipated Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (“MSRP”): $8.99 per Blister Pack.
The Company has decided to develop this 2nd Tauri-Gum SKU that does NOT contain any Phyto-Cannabinoids (Pear Bellini Flavor Tauri-Gum being the 1st SKU). This decision was partially in response to ongoing conversations with major retailers and other prospective future customers. Anticipated Launch Date: During January-February 2021 (4th Fiscal Quarter of 2021).
In other news, the Company’s E-Commerce business generated record sales for the month of November 2020. On a month to month sequential basis, E-Commerce sales – during November 2020 - grew by more than 100% in comparison to October 2020. On November 16, 2020, the Company announced that it had received its 4,000th E-Commerce Order. As of 8:00am EST this morning, the Company has received approximately 4,500 E-Commerce Orders.
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
0 Kommentare