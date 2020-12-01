Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Commence Development of Caffeine Infused Version of Tauri-Gum

Each Piece of Chewing Gum Will be Infused With 100mg of Caffeine – Similar to a Standard 8oz Cup of Coffee

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that it has commenced development of a caffeine infused version of Tauri-Gum. This new proposed product offering will contain 100mg of Caffeine in each piece of chewing gum; roughly equivalent to a standard 8oz cup of coffee. At this point, the Company believes that this product will incorporate the following all-natural Flavor(s); Cherry Cola. The anticipated Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (“MSRP”): $8.99 per Blister Pack.

The Company has decided to develop this 2nd Tauri-Gum SKU that does NOT contain any Phyto-Cannabinoids (Pear Bellini Flavor Tauri-Gum being the 1st SKU). This decision was partially in response to ongoing conversations with major retailers and other prospective future customers. Anticipated Launch Date: During January-February 2021 (4th Fiscal Quarter of 2021).