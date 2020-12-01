 

Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc    
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69    
Net Asset Value    
The Company announces:    
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 November 2020 £39.18m  
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 November 2020 £39.18m  
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 53,559,321  
     
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 November 2020 was:    
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * 73.15p  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * 72.47p  
     
Ordinary share price  60.75p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (16.96%)  
     
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/11/2020  
   
       
Portolio summary: % of portfolio
1 Cash and other net current assets 22.83%  
2 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes) 17.63%  
3 Volex Plc 14.35%  
4 Hargreaves Services Plc  7.22%  
5 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.03%  
6 Adept Technology Group Plc  5.62%  
7 Synectics Plc 4.90%  
8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 4.11%  
9 DigitalBox plc 4.06%  
10 Duke Royalty Ltd 3.58%  
11 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.58%  
12 Science in Sport Plc 0.39%  
  Other 8.68%  
  Total 100.00%  



Disclaimer

