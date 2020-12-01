Net Asset Value(s)
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 November 2020
|£39.18m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 November 2020
|£39.18m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|53,559,321
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 November 2020 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *
|73.15p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *
|72.47p
|Ordinary share price
|60.75p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(16.96%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/11/2020
|Portolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Cash and other net current assets
|22.83%
|2
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)
|17.63%
|3
|Volex Plc
|14.35%
|4
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|7.22%
|5
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.03%
|6
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|5.62%
|7
|Synectics Plc
|4.90%
|8
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|4.11%
|9
|DigitalBox plc
|4.06%
|10
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|3.58%
|11
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.58%
|12
|Science in Sport Plc
|0.39%
|Other
|8.68%
|Total
|100.00%
