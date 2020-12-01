 

Vivos Inc Extends it Intellectual Property Protection

Richland WA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), Vivos Inc announced today that it received the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) International Search Report on our patent application (No.1811.191). We are excited to report that seven of our claims were immediately ruled as having novelty, inventive step and industrial applicability. This gives us the basis to extend for many years the patent protection for our proprietary Yttrium-90 phosphate particles utilized in Isopet and Radiogel. As part of the normal review process, we have also submitted the technical justification for seven additional claims and are confident these additional claims will prevail.

This month we will file patent claims in Canada, UK (Great Britain, Scotland, Wales and Ireland), Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Australia, Brazil, China, India, North Countries (Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark).

Our intellectual property foundation includes our Battelle licensing agreement, our trademark protection in 17 counties, and our proprietary expertise that we have developed.

Dr. Mike Korenko stated, “We believe it is critically important to improve and enhance our intellectual property protection both in the US and internationally and today’s announcement is an important validation of this strategy.”

About Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

Vivos Inc. has developed an Yttrium-90 based injectable brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (Isopet) and in humans (Radiogel). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company’s proprietary hydrogel technology. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

Radiogel is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate particles that may be administered directly into a tumor. The hydrogel is an yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial spaces after injection to keep the radiation sources safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.

