Assets in equity ETFs linked to MSCI Indexes surge past $1 trillion

Asset growth in equity ETFs linked to MSCI’s indexes has been fuelled by strong investor demand for transparent and liquid products to access global equity markets. More recent growth has been driven by the rising focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) and climate considerations and the interest in factor index-linked strategies. Today there are over 1,500 equity and fixed income ESG and climate indexes that utilize MSCI ESG Research ratings and data and the demand for standard and custom solutions in this area is growing.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that the assets in equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to its indexes crossed the $1 trillion mark on November 16, 2020.

As indexed investing continues to rise, MSCI believes ESG, climate, factors, thematic and fixed income investment will mark the next stage of growth for ETF-linked exposures. There are over $71 billion in ESG and climate equity ETF assets linked to MSCI indexes, with seven of the ten largest equity ESG ETFs in the U.S. all benchmarked to MSCI indexes.1

Henry Fernandez, MSCI’s Chairman and CEO, said: “The investment industry continues a tremendous transformation towards new opportunities including new geographies, new asset classes, new styles and strategies, and more sustainable investing. MSCI is positioned to be the change agent that helps investors stay at the forefront of that transformation and on the efficient frontier of risk and return, as well as the partner of choice for investors around the world who are seeking exposure to the world’s capital markets and need to understand the opportunity set.”

Baer Pettit, MSCI’s President and COO, said: “Over the past 50 years, MSCI has been a leader in providing indexes and other research-driven, technology-enabled tools and solutions for global investors, initially with market-cap indexes across geographies and industries. By focusing on establishing an innovation mindset, we have empowered our teams to explore creative, robust and holistic tools and solutions to help our clients make better informed investment decisions.”

Diana Tidd, MSCI’s Head of Index, added: “This milestone reflects MSCI’s position as a leading provider of index solutions to ETF providers globally. We continue to see fast adoption of our indexes as institutional investors turn to them to help understand the global investable universe, build sustainable, diversified portfolios, and identify long-term financial risks and opportunities.”

1Calculated by MSCI using information from Refinitiv and Bloomberg.

