AB Novaturas (the Company) announces about the agreement that has been signed up with the State Tax Inspectorate under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (STI) regarding the postponement of taxes payment of EUR 940152,04 until August 25, 2021. It was also agreed on the payment schedule for the amount that was set until December 25, 2022.

An agreement has been reached with the Lithuanian State Tax Inspectorate on deferring the payment of taxes

