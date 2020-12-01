 

An agreement has been reached with the Lithuanian State Tax Inspectorate on deferring the payment of taxes

AB Novaturas (the Company) announces about the agreement that has been signed up with the State Tax Inspectorate under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (STI) regarding the postponement of taxes payment of EUR 940152,04 until August 25, 2021. It was also agreed on the payment schedule for the amount that was set until December 25, 2022.

About Novaturas Group

AB Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers. 

