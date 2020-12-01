Thor Announces First Drawdown of Project Finance Senior Debt Facility and Project Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: THX) (“ Thor ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Segilola Resources Operating Limited (“SROL”) has completed the financial closing of the previously announced USD54 million project finance senior debt facility from the Africa Finance Corporation for the construction of the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria.

The drawdown coincides with the arrival of the first shipments of equipment at Lagos port and the shipping of the SAG and Ball mills from China under the LSTK EPC contract with Norinco International.

The Company has a strong and proactive approach to health and safety and recently completed over 500,000 man hours with no lost time injuries.

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated: “Our longstanding relationship with our partners at the Africa Finance Corporation and Norinco International has enabled us to proceed with the Project on schedule throughout this difficult period. The drawdown of the senior debt facility is an important milestone in the construction schedule which is on-track to pour first gold in Q2 2021. Exploration work is also ongoing around Segilola and at our Douta Project in Senegal and we expect the next set of drill results shortly.”

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a “qualified person” under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Thor

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor also holds a 49% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Houndé greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “THX”.

