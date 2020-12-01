 

Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Saint-Herblain (France), December 1, 2020 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”) announces the availability of the documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting which will be held on December 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Radisson Blu Hotel, 6 place Aristide Briand, 44000 Nantes, France (“General Meeting”).

All documents and information related to the General Meeting are available on the Company’s website at https://valneva.com/investors/extraordinary-general-meeting-2020/.

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the draft resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the modalities of participation, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on November 16, 2020.

The documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to the shareholders as from the date of publication of the convening notice for the General Meeting, in accordance with applicable regulations. Any shareholder holding registered shares will therefore have the possibility to request, until the 5th day inclusive before the General Meeting, that the Company send these documents to him/her/it. This request can be made by email or by mail, to the contact details of the General Meeting department below. The same right shall be given to any shareholder owning bearer shares, who justifies such by providing the Company with a shareholding certificate certifying the registration of the shares in a bearer securities account managed by an authorized intermediary.

The shareholders will also have the possibility to consult the documents and information referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, at the Company's registered office, as from the date of publication of the convening notice of meeting, or at least during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the General Meeting, depending on the document concerned.

COVID-19 warning: In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company may be required to amend the modalities of participation applicable to its General Meeting of December 22, 2020, which may eventually be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of its shareholders, at Valneva's registered office, if legal and/or regulatory provisions so allow.

We therefore recommend that our shareholders regularly consult the section of Valneva’s website related to the Extraordinary General Meeting 2020, which may be updated to specify the final modalities of participation applicable to this General Meeting based on health and legal requirements (see www.valneva.com , Section "Investors" / "Extraordinary General Meeting 2020").

