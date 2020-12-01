ON Semiconductor Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Third Year in a Row

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, jointly calculated by Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones Indices and Switzerland-based RobecoSAM, selects companies for their excellent sustainability through the assessment of numerous criteria such as corporate governance, customer relations, environmental policy, working conditions and social initiatives. The indices serve as benchmarks for those investors that seek to integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON ), energy efficient innovations, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America Index, recognizing companies with sustainable business practices. This is the third time the company has been included in the index.

“As our company grows, we not only continue our investment in our infrastructure, scale, technology and talent, but also in our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts,” said Jean Chong, vice president of ethics and corporate social responsibility at ON Semiconductor. “This honor is a testament to our commitment to drive our diversity, social and human rights, ethics, and sustainability programs to new levels and differentiate ourselves within the semiconductor industry.”

“Our core values of respect, integrity and initiative guide every business decision and allow us to maintain the highest levels of trust from our customers and partners,” said Theresa Haywood-McCarley, senior director of corporate social responsibility at ON Semiconductor. “As sustainability becomes a much bigger focus for investors, this is an important designation for us in the global marketplace. It is important to our organization that we do our part as individuals to enhance our global community and engineer a better tomorrow through the actions we take today.“

“We congratulate ON Semiconductor for being included in the DJSI North America Index. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry,” said Manjit Jus, global head of ESG research and data at S&P Global. “With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

ON Semiconductor continues to be recognized for its commitment to environmentally sustainable operations and ethical business practices. A Full member of the Responsible Business Alliance, ON Semiconductor has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies five years in a row as well as being named Barron’s 100 “Most Sustainable Companies” in 2017 and 2018 and 2019. In 2019 we also received their highest level recognition, gold, from EcoVadis, a leading platform for environmental, social and ethics performance ratings for global supply chains, as well as being awarded Most Sustainable Company in 2020 in the semiconductor industry by World Finance. Click here to download the company’s most recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Follow @onsemi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/onsemi

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, such information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005254/en/