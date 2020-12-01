 

ON Semiconductor Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Third Year in a Row

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 16:00  |  42   |   |   

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), energy efficient innovations, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America Index, recognizing companies with sustainable business practices. This is the third time the company has been included in the index.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, jointly calculated by Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones Indices and Switzerland-based RobecoSAM, selects companies for their excellent sustainability through the assessment of numerous criteria such as corporate governance, customer relations, environmental policy, working conditions and social initiatives. The indices serve as benchmarks for those investors that seek to integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

“As our company grows, we not only continue our investment in our infrastructure, scale, technology and talent, but also in our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts,” said Jean Chong, vice president of ethics and corporate social responsibility at ON Semiconductor. “This honor is a testament to our commitment to drive our diversity, social and human rights, ethics, and sustainability programs to new levels and differentiate ourselves within the semiconductor industry.”

“Our core values of respect, integrity and initiative guide every business decision and allow us to maintain the highest levels of trust from our customers and partners,” said Theresa Haywood-McCarley, senior director of corporate social responsibility at ON Semiconductor. “As sustainability becomes a much bigger focus for investors, this is an important designation for us in the global marketplace. It is important to our organization that we do our part as individuals to enhance our global community and engineer a better tomorrow through the actions we take today.“

“We congratulate ON Semiconductor for being included in the DJSI North America Index. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry,” said Manjit Jus, global head of ESG research and data at S&P Global. “With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

ON Semiconductor continues to be recognized for its commitment to environmentally sustainable operations and ethical business practices. A Full member of the Responsible Business Alliance, ON Semiconductor has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies five years in a row as well as being named Barron’s 100 “Most Sustainable Companies” in 2017 and 2018 and 2019. In 2019 we also received their highest level recognition, gold, from EcoVadis, a leading platform for environmental, social and ethics performance ratings for global supply chains, as well as being awarded Most Sustainable Company in 2020 in the semiconductor industry by World Finance. Click here to download the company’s most recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Follow @onsemi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/onsemi

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, such information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

ON Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ON Semiconductor Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Third Year in a Row ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), energy efficient innovations, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America Index, recognizing companies with sustainable business practices. This is the third time the company has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Mogo Reports 135% Increase in Bitcoin Transaction Volume in November
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
ON Semiconductor and Theta Power Systems International Establish Collaboration for Motor Control Applications
09.11.20
Motor Development Kit from ON Semiconductor Prioritizes Energy Efficiency
09.11.20
SiPM dToF LiDAR Platform from ON Semiconductor Provides Ready-to-Use Design for Industrial Range Finding Applications