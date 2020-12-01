Alabama Power Introduces CityBase Contactless Payment Kiosks in Mobile and Montgomery, Alabama

Alabama Power has worked in partnership with CityBase to deploy 80 kiosks in 36 locations state-wide. In 2019, the utilities provider made payments available for Montgomery Water Works on the six kiosks in its local business office. In the year following deployment of the kiosks, they were responsible for more than 30% of Montgomery Water Works’ total monthly in-person transactions.

CityBase , a leading provider of government and utility technology, today announced a partnership with Alabama Power to enable customers in Montgomery and Mobile, AL, to pay electricity and water bills in person at a secure, self-service kiosk. New one-stop kiosk technology enables the utilities to share devices for their payment applications while maintaining independent operations. CityBase is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

Building on the success of that program, in October 2020 the utility provider added Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) payment applications to 11 kiosks in four payment centers that span the greater Mobile metro area. One-stop payment kiosks from CityBase enable government agencies and utility providers to provide shared customers the ability to pay bills for multiple utilities in a single visit, creating efficiencies for customers on the go.

“Alabama Power provides our customers more convenient self-service options to manage their accounts than ever before, and these new partnerships help our customers easily pay multiple bills at one stop,” said Alvis Wright, Alabama Power Marketing Program Manager.

The new service locations double the size of the MAWSS in-person payment region and offer customers convenient payment options in their own neighborhoods. The self-service kiosks offer a secure option for customers who want a convenient way to pay multiple utility bills in-person.

“We currently accept 15,000 in-person payments per month, but the ongoing pandemic has made that process more difficult for our customers and our employees,” said Bud McCrory, Assistant Director of Administration at MAWSS. “These kiosks are making transactions easier, safer, and more efficient, with added flexibility to make payments when and how it’s most convenient. We’re excited to work with Alabama Power and CityBase to make this option available to Mobile residents.”