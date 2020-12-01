Verizon Media Launches Unified ID Solution “Verizon Media ConnectID”

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Media today announced the launch of its new unified identity solution, Verizon Media Connect ID . Built on the foundation of Verizon Media’s consumer-first values and market-leading advertising technologies, the new unified ID solution is designed to support advertisers, publishers and consumers as the digital landscape evolves away from cookies as a way to manage and reach audiences online.

Built for the cookie-less future of digital advertising, powered by nearly 900 million direct consumer relationships, a diverse ID graph, and a full-stack DSP & SSP ad platform

The end of third-party cookies and other tracking mechanisms is leading marketers and publishers to find alternative, privacy-centric identity solutions to maintain addressability for relevant advertising and monetization. Enter Verizon Media ConnectID.

The new unified ID helps advertisers buy, measure and optimize ads while enabling publishers to manage, monetize and navigate audiences--all without third-party cookies by leveraging Verizon Media’s strength in:

Direct consumer relationships: A strong and loyal user-base of roughly 900 million globally 1 through Verizon Media’s 30+ owned and operated consumer brands including Yahoo (content, search and mail), HuffPost, AOL and TechCrunch. According to Comscore, Verizon Media brands are #1 in Business & Finance News in the US 2 , while its email services are #2 in terms of reach 3 .

A strong and loyal user-base of roughly 900 million globally through Verizon Media’s 30+ owned and operated consumer brands including Yahoo (content, search and mail), HuffPost, AOL and TechCrunch. According to Comscore, Verizon Media brands are #1 in Business & Finance News in the US , while its email services are #2 in terms of reach . Diverse ID graph: Differentiated and diverse data at scale with 200 billion data signals daily 4 . Verizon Media’s Identity Graph is built on deterministic data from direct consumer relationships across a range of omnichannel, cross-screen touchpoints, like mobile app, search, owned and operated sites and apps, email and more.

Differentiated and diverse data at scale with 200 billion data signals daily . Verizon Media’s Identity Graph is built on deterministic data from direct consumer relationships across a range of omnichannel, cross-screen touchpoints, like mobile app, search, owned and operated sites and apps, email and more. A Full-Stack : As an end-to end, full-stack technology partner with an award-winning DSP and SSP 5 Verizon Media can uniquely support advertisers and publishers in unlocking the full value of their content and marketing. A full-stack also allows for a single user match pool across demand and supply platforms for better transparency, transactions and audience insights, without any third-party integrations required to get started.

: As an end-to end, full-stack technology partner with an award-winning DSP and SSP Verizon Media can uniquely support advertisers and publishers in unlocking the full value of their content and marketing. A full-stack also allows for a single user match pool across demand and supply platforms for better transparency, transactions and audience insights, without any third-party integrations required to get started. Privacy: Rated #1 in trusted data protections by Advertiser Perceptions6. Data is hashed, opt-in, and consent-based, enabling direct relevant advertising while maintaining a commitment to consumer choice and privacy.

“We are uniquely positioned to drive scaled, consumer-first identity solutions to help advertisers and publishers navigate the evolving digital landscape,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer, Verizon Media. “Our trusted, premium global properties used by hundreds of millions of people, our identity graph built around billions of daily, consent-based data signals, and the only independent ad platform with a full-stack DSP and SSP to protect data integrity across demand and supply, all come together to solve this new landscape for our customers.”