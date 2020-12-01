 

Verizon Media Launches Unified ID Solution “Verizon Media ConnectID”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 16:00  |  65   |   |   

Built for the cookie-less future of digital advertising, powered by nearly 900 million direct consumer relationships, a diverse ID graph, and a full-stack DSP & SSP ad platform

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Media today announced the launch of its new unified identity solution, Verizon Media ConnectID. Built on the foundation of Verizon Media’s consumer-first values and market-leading advertising technologies, the new unified ID solution is designed to support advertisers, publishers and consumers as the digital landscape evolves away from cookies as a way to manage and reach audiences online. 

The end of third-party cookies and other tracking mechanisms is leading marketers and publishers to find alternative, privacy-centric identity solutions to maintain addressability for relevant advertising and monetization. Enter Verizon Media ConnectID.

The new unified ID helps advertisers buy, measure and optimize ads while enabling publishers to manage, monetize and navigate audiences--all without third-party cookies by leveraging Verizon Media’s strength in:

  • Direct consumer relationships: A strong and loyal user-base of roughly 900 million globally1 through Verizon Media’s 30+ owned and operated consumer brands including Yahoo (content, search and mail), HuffPost, AOL and TechCrunch. According to Comscore, Verizon Media brands are #1 in Business & Finance News in the US2, while its email services are #2 in terms of reach3.
  • Diverse ID graph: Differentiated and diverse data at scale with 200 billion data signals daily4. Verizon Media’s Identity Graph is built on deterministic data from direct consumer relationships across a range of omnichannel, cross-screen touchpoints, like mobile app, search, owned and operated sites and apps, email and more.
  • A Full-Stack: As an end-to end, full-stack technology partner with an award-winning DSP and SSP5 Verizon Media can uniquely support advertisers and publishers in unlocking the full value of their content and marketing. A full-stack also allows for a single user match pool across demand and supply platforms for better transparency, transactions and audience insights, without any third-party integrations required to get started.
  • Privacy: Rated #1 in trusted data protections by Advertiser Perceptions6. Data is hashed, opt-in, and consent-based, enabling direct relevant advertising while maintaining a commitment to consumer choice and privacy.

“We are uniquely positioned to drive scaled, consumer-first identity solutions to help advertisers and publishers navigate the evolving digital landscape,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer, Verizon Media. “Our trusted, premium global properties used by hundreds of millions of people, our identity graph built around billions of daily, consent-based data signals, and the only independent ad platform with a full-stack DSP and SSP to protect data integrity across demand and supply, all come together to solve this new landscape for our customers.”

Seite 1 von 3
Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Media Launches Unified ID Solution “Verizon Media ConnectID” Built for the cookie-less future of digital advertising, powered by nearly 900 million direct consumer relationships, a diverse ID graph, and a full-stack DSP & SSP ad platformBASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verizon Media …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
AT&T SportsNet returns to Verizon Fios
30.11.20
Verizon supports remote learning in New York City with $43M commitment, impacting 39,000 students
30.11.20
Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo TMT Summit December 1
24.11.20
Unwrap the hottest tech deals for Black Friday and all holiday season long at Verizon
20.11.20
Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service available in more cities
19.11.20
Buzzfeed übernimmt 'Huffpost' von Verizon
19.11.20
Verizon Media and BuzzFeed Announce New Strategic Partnership Across Content and Advertising
19.11.20
Verizon Business deploys 5G Ultra Wideband indoors at General Motors and Honeywell
19.11.20
Verizon is home for gamers: get a 5G phone, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now on us
19.11.20
Retailers unite behind A Call For Kindness this holiday season

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN