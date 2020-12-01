Bespoke Extracts Extending Black Friday Sale on All Hemp-Derived CBD Formulations Until December 14, 2020

Danny Pollack, CEO of Bespoke Extracts, noted, “In the spirit of the holiday, Bespoke Extracts is delighted to extend our special Black Friday sale on all of our hand-crafted, great-tasting, hemp-derived CBD formulations. All Bespoke products have been developed to complement a healthy, active mode of being for discerning customers who demand quality and will accept no less. With the busy holiday season upon us, it is even more important that people remember to prioritize their wellness.”

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that the Company is extending its Black Friday sale on its entire line of CBD products offered on https://bespokeextracts.com/shop/ . Holiday shoppers will receive a 35% discount on all orders completed through midnight on Monday, December 14, 2020 using code “BLACKFRIDAY35.” Free shipping is available for any order over $60.00; and the first 1000 customers will receive a free Bespoke-branded ballcap with their purchase.

In other news, Bespoke Extracts announced that yesterday, November 30, 2020, Pollack increased his personal equity stake in the Company, purchasing 20,000,000 million shares of common stock for $0.01 per share, or $200,000. For additional details, please refer to the related Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission later today.

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it’s why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers—including you—to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

