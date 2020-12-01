Esports Entertainment Group Comments on Canadian Legislation to Legalize Single-Event Sports Wagering in Canada

"Esports Entertainment Group is excited to work within the proposed new regulatory framework to bring our SportNation and VIE Esports brands to Canadian residents,” commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “Our VIE platform is the only esports vertical focused wagering platform with Tier 1 licenses and a track record of working within a transparent and comprehensive compliance environment. We look forward to adding Canada to the list of jurisdictions where our platform is available for Esports fans to engage. Having personally worked with Canadian Parliament member Dennis Mills in 1998 on one of the earliest legislative efforts regarding legalization through Private Members Bill C353, the current substantive progress is extremely exciting and we commend the federal government for their efforts to legalize single-event wagering. There is strong cross-party support and clear demand to modernize sports betting laws in Canada, and we are well positioned to capitalize on this new frontier should the amendment pass.”

The proposed changes would give provinces and territories the ability to offer single-event sport betting products and the opportunity to manage single-event sport betting in their respective jurisdictions. In provinces and territories that choose to offer single-event sport betting, Canadians would have a chance to engage in this activity in a regulated environment, either online or in physical facilities.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

