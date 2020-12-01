Boom Supersonic Goes All-In on AWS

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Boom Technology, Inc. (Boom Supersonic), a Denver-based aviation company that is bringing commercial supersonic flight back to the skies, is going all-in on AWS. Boom Supersonic is leveraging the world’s leading cloud to provide the company with the virtually unlimited compute power, storage, security, and comprehensive set of services that it will take to reinvent supersonic commercial travel. The company is designing the first supersonic airliner in decades, called Overture, which will roll out in 2025, and will fly more than 500 transoceanic routes in half the time. For example, Overture will take passengers from Tokyo to Seattle in four and a half hours. Since its inception, Boom has leveraged AWS’s unmatched portfolio of services to accelerate the design and construction of its aircraft, including XB-1 – the demonstrator airplane for Overture and the world’s first independently developed supersonic aircraft – which Boom unveiled on October 7, 2020.

A rendering of Boom’s Overture supersonic airliner, which will roll out in 2025 and fly to more than 500 transoceanic routes in half the time. (Photo: Business Wire)

Supersonic aircraft require a precise combination of performance, structural stability, and safety that makes designing them both resource and time intensive. With an on-premises infrastructure, a design team would have to manage a large queue of design iterations running one after the other, to find the right balance. However, by tapping into the virtually unlimited scale of AWS HPC resources, Boom can run thousands of advanced computer simulations concurrently, far faster and more cost-effectively than ever before possible, resulting in an estimated 6x increase in productivity versus running these simulations in an on-premises environment. In order to refine its design, conduct stress tests, and simulate flight conditions for XB-1, Boom utilized more than 53 million compute hours on AWS with expectations to scale to more than 100 million compute hours in order to complete design and testing of its Overture airliner.