Todos Medical Provides Strategic Outlook

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today provided a corporate update to the market, as well as an outlook for the Company as it heads into 2021.

COVID-19 Testing Sets the stage for the future 

Todos recently completed the installation of two (2) Tecan liquid handlers at its largest lab client in Wisconsin, thereby providing the lab liquid handlers in addition to automated extraction systems. After optimizing the workflows following the installation, we are confident this lab will be able to process up to 20,000 qPCR tests per day, with the lab now operating 24 hours per day, seven (7) days a week. This PCR testing capacity positions the lab to be able to increase sample inflows from its contract with the State of Wisconsin by up to 450%, which in turn will significantly increase order flow for Todos’ PCR testing consumables.

Additionally, we are preparing to complete the installation of a similar lab automation workflow process at another lab in Brooklyn, NY in the month of December, which will bring that lab’s testing capacity to 20,000 PCR tests per day. Taken together, we are demonstrating Todos’ ability to provide lab clients with automated workflows that can achieve high-throughput PCR testing capacity, coupled with the fact that this is a repeatable model that can significantly drive revenue. We intend to strategically scale existing clients and bring on new clients that have developed solid contracts for sample processing that will allow them to order large volumes of tests per day, leading to increased PCR sales for Todos.

As PCR testing continues to grow, recent advances in vaccine development will drive immune testing to understand whether immunity has been attained in individuals, either by prior COVID-19 infection or COVID-19 vaccination. Todos has established relationships with leading companies developing next-generation immune-based blood testing, and we intend to add these tests to our offering as they gain regulatory approval. Additionally, our proprietary 3CL protease test is in the final stages of testing before launch of lab-based test that will be complementary to existing PCR testing by confirming the activity status of the virus-positive patients. This assay will give better understanding of whether a patient remains contagious following quarantine or therapeutic intervention, and whether the Company’s proprietary dietary supplement Tollovid could have an impact on the length of time a person remains infected. A clinical trial for Tollovid is being prepared in Israel.

