 

Lithium ion Battery Separator Market Size USD 15390 Million By 2026 AT A CAGR 11.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lithium ion Battery Separator Market is segmented by Type - Single-Layer (PP/PE), Bilayer (PP/PE, PP/PP), Trilayer (PP/PE/PP), by Applications - Consumer Electronics, Vehicles, Power Storage. It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electrical & Electronics Category.

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market size is projected to reach USD 15390 Million by 2026, from USD 8084.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Lithium-ion battery separator market size are, increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries, government regulations that support the adoption of Lithium-ion batteries, and declining lithium-ion battery price.

This study categorizes the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market size, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LITHIUM-ION BATTERY SEPARATOR MARKET SIZE

 The increasing use of Lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the Lithium-ion battery separator market size. As a result of strict government guidelines on automotive and mechanical parts for carbon discharge, manufacturers are moving towards lithium batteries in automobiles, which contributes to the growth of the lithium-ion battery separators market. 

 Off-grid solar use has gained tremendous popularity, as has traditional solar power. The cost-effectiveness of Lithium-ion battery storage systems has emerged as an appealing proposition for users of off-grid solar systems. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of lithium-ion battery separator market size during the forecast period. 

 Volatility in raw material prices and high competition in the lithium-ion battery separator market is anticipated to affect producer profit margins. Lithium-ion battery separator manufacturers are expected to extend their geographical scope to attract customers from niche markets and reduce their reliance on third-party suppliers. 

