DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast Delticom AG: Earnings forecast for the full year 2020 raised 01-Dec-2020 / 16:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hanover, December 01, 2020 - Delticom AG's management (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, is again raising its full-year earnings forecast today as a result of the company's good operating performance to date in the current fourth quarter of 2020, in particular in the field of project development. The Delticom group's EBITDA for the full year is now regarded as achievable in a range between € +14 to +17 million (previous forecast: € +5 to +8 million). In view of the fact that restructuring costs of around € 7 million are still expected to be incurred, the operating EBITDA achievable in 2020, including the contribution from the field of project development, will accordingly be in a new range of € +21 million to +24 million (previous forecast: € +12 million to +15 million). As a result, Delticom AG's management believes that it will be able to record a positive consolidated net income for the year as a whole and thus one year earlier than planned. In terms of revenues for the year as a whole, current planning continues to indicate that the lower end of the forecast corridor of € 550 - 570 million can be achieved.

(End of Ad hoc disclosure)



About Delticom:

With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 100 brands and around 18,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 394 online shops and online distribution platforms in 73 countries, serving around 15 million customers.