Advanced Blockchain AG: ABAG's portfolio company, peaq, has released peaq access control



01.12.2020

Advanced Blockchain AG: ABAG's portfolio company, peaq, has released peaq access control, one of the world's first integration-ready solutions.



Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that its portfolio company peaq Technology GmbH (



peaq access control provides organizations with an easily manageable, one-stop platform for permission and access control. It uses non-personalized, immutable transactions that execute and manage access actions and rights. peaq access control significantly increases security, privacy, and transparency, while still maintaining full General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.



peaq access control is powered by blockchain technology, which enables business logic to be executed in the form of immutable and permanent transactions. The Root of the product is the decentralized governance structure, which is governed by the stakeholders (Access Controllers and Provider Registrars) via a voting system.



The result is that all aspects of access control for an entire organization are managed and monitored in a single system, which easily integrates with existing business systems. peaq access control offers many benefits over existing access management solutions, which have "back doors" and therefore security risks, databases that are inoperable with other existing systems, reversible and alterable histories, and weaknesses to privacy leakages and data hacks. Access control's use of blockchain technology and innovative structuring vastly improves all of these issues, to the benefit of its users and their organizations.



Access control is presently market ready, and peaq is now accepting orders for this product.



Peaq also looks forward to adding many new products to its suite in the future. Along with access control, these products will help to achieve peaq's vision of a world optimized by blockchain.



Further information on peaq's access control is available on its website,



