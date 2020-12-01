 

Ingredion to Present at BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference

01.12.2020, 16:53  |  52   |   |   

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today announced that Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the upcoming BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Investor Conference. 

The conference details include: 

  • On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Zallie will participate in a panel discussion titled “Food of the Future” at 11 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website under the section titled “News and Events.” Participants are encouraged to join the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2019 annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors:  Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media:  Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


Disclaimer

