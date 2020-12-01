Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Krista McGruder as Sustainability Director

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that Krista McGruder has been named the Company’s new Director of Sustainability, effective December 1, 2020. McGruder will report directly to Max Bowman, vice president and chief financial officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

McGruder brings knowledge of data-driven sustainability reporting and experience in leading ESG initiatives to Cal-Maine Foods. She most recently served as Vice President, Strategic Delivery Office at Citizens Financial Group, one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, based in Providence, Rhode Island. In this role, she developed thought leadership and capabilities programs to enhance overall enterprise resilience and sustainability. Prior to this, she was Assistant Director and Vice President, Investor Relations, where she worked with senior management to deliver investor messaging and support Citizen Financial Group’s profile with stakeholders, including ESG investors. McGruder held previous financial communications positions with Bessemer Trust, Golub Capital and Arch Capital Management. She is a graduate of Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and holds a Master of Fine Arts Degree in Creative Writing from The New School University.