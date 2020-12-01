 

IMDb Announces the Top Stars and Top Breakout Stars of 2020 and Presents a STARmeter Award to Anya Chalotra

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities, today unveiled the Top 10 Stars and Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings, reviews of professional critics, or box office performance, IMDb determines its definitive Top 10 lists using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. IMDb also announced today that this year’s Top Breakout Star, Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), accepted the IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award from her home in London, UK.

“With more time at home this year than ever before, entertainment played a huge role in our lives, and people around the world turned to IMDb to discover and decide what to watch and learn more about the stars of their new favorite shows and movies,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “Our lists of the Top Stars and Breakout Stars highlight the actors and actresses our fans and professional customers were most excited and curious about this year. We congratulate our Top Star Ana de Armas and Top Breakout Star Anya Chalotra on their truly phenomenal rises on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart this year.”

Actress Anya Chalotra received an IMDb “Breakout” STARmeter Award for her standout performance as Yennefer in The Witcher, which ranks as one of the Most Popular TV Shows on IMDb this year. Chalotra has been a strong performer this year on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, spending four consecutive weeks in the No. 1 spot and an additional four weeks in the Top 10. IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are determined by page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb STARmeter Awards have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients in the “Breakout” category include Nicholas Braun, Olivia Cooke, Jacob Elordi, Pom Klementieff, Brie Larson, Dacre Montgomery and Miles Teller.

