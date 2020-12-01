Arrow Electronics Selected as a Training Industry Top 20 IT Training Company

Training Industry, a leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Training Industry recently announced its selections for the 2020 Top Training Companies lists for the information technology (IT) training sector of the learning and development market.

Global technology provider Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) has been selected as a Training Industry Inc.’s Top 20 IT Training Company in 2020.

Selection to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20 IT Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of IT training content and courses

Leadership and innovation in IT training

Company size and growth potential

Strength of clients and geographic reach

“This year’s Top 20 IT Training Companies quickly adapted to organizations’ changing work environments to provide content through various modalities to meet the needs of learners working from home,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry. “These modalities include immersive learning approaches such as virtual labs, virtual instruction through a variety of technology platforms and on-demand learning. These companies continue to modify their delivery to ensure learners are receiving the best training that work with their schedule.”

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

