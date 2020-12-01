CynergisTek Named Top Cybersecurity Consultants for the Second Straight Year

The award, given by Black Book Market Research , highlights the results from a survey of 2,424 security professionals from 705 healthcare providers and organizations in client experience and satisfaction. In total, 42 consultant firms received crowd-sourced evaluations from the polls conducted Q2 to Q4 2020.

CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping more than 1,000 healthcare facilities navigate emerging security and privacy issues, has beaten out the best of the best in the cybersecurity industry to be rated the top Cybersecurity Consultants for Cybersecurity Assessment, Audit, Strategy, and Implementation in the healthcare industry.

“We are privileged to be recognized by Black Book, as well as by our customers who are on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO and president of CynergisTek. Mr. Barlow adds, “Combating ransomware and the new vulnerabilities exposed during a rapid shift to remote work and telehealth is top of mind for healthcare executives. Our clients have a choice in who they use to shore up their security defenses and we are honored to be leading the industry in healthcare security. It is a testament to the expertise of our people, our mission focus on security, and our deep understanding of the healthcare market.”

CynergisTek was up against stiff competition, including Accenture, AT&T, Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte, EY, HPE, IBM, Fortified, Secure Digital Solutions, and Tyler Cybersecurity.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 20 consultant-centric, copyrighted key performance indicators: level of advisory expertise on subject matter, innovation, training, engagement successes, expertise with governance and organizational structure, strategic engagement customizations, vendor agnostic identification and selection processes, values and integrity, objectivity in advisement, scalability, marginal value adds, client care, accountability and trust, reliability, consultant firm viability and management stability, return on investment, quality of recommendations, process improvement tools, and marketing brand image.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was recognized as being the top Cybersecurity Consultants for Assessment, Audit, Strategy and Implementation in healthcare by Black Book Market Research.

