 

Harris Williams Advises FullSpeed Automotive on its Sale to MidOcean Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised FullSpeed Automotive (FullSpeed), a portfolio company of CenterOak Partners LLC (CenterOak), on its sale to MidOcean Partners (MidOcean). FullSpeed is one of the largest franchisers and operators of automotive service centers, primarily under the Grease Monkey and SpeeDee brands. The transaction was led by Joe Conner, Frank Mountcastle, Jeff Burkett, Jonathan Meredith, Elliott Yousefian and Michael Meyer of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

“FullSpeed’s highly capable leadership team, industry leading brands and first-rate customer service will all ensure continued success as the company begins the next chapter of its growth with MidOcean,” said Joe Conner, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the company and extend our outstanding track record of successful transactions in the automotive aftermarket.”

“It was a privilege to work with the teams at FullSpeed and CenterOak during this transaction. FullSpeed provides essential services to loyal clients throughout the country, and we are excited to see what the company accomplishes under its new ownership,” said Elliott Yousefian, a vice president at Harris Williams.

FullSpeed is a leading automotive aftermarket services platform offering oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several highly attractive segments of the service market. The company’s strategic geographic footprint of nearly 600 franchised and company owned locations provide density in high growth markets. FullSpeed supports two core brand platforms under the Grease Monkey and SpeeDee brands. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

CenterOak is a private equity firm with a focus on making control-oriented investments in middle market companies organized or operating in the United States. The firm specializes in three key industry sectors: industrial growth, consumer and business services. Based in Dallas, the investment and portfolio management team has a strong history of creating significant value through operational improvement. CenterOak and its partners have managed over $2.2 billion of equity capital commitments and have completed over 100 acquisitions, representing over $4.8 billion in transaction value.

