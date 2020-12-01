Sun BioPharma, Inc. Changes Name to Panbela Therapeutics Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNBP), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, has announced the change of its corporate name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. effective December 2, 2020. The Company’s trading symbol will also change from SNBP to PBLA at the opening of the markets on December 2, 2020. As a result of the change, the CUSIP number for the company’s common stock will also change to 69833Q100. Stockholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates or warrants for new certificates or warrants bearing the new name. The name change does not affect the company’s capital structure or the rights of the company’s stockholders, and no action is required by existing stockholders.



About SBP-101



SBP-101 is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The molecule has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of US and Australian metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, suggesting complementary activity with an existing FDA-approved chemotherapy regimen. In clinical studies to date, SBP-101 has not shown exacerbation of the typical chemotherapy-related adverse events of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy. The safety data and PMI profile observed in the company’s current clinical trial provides support for continued evaluation of the compound in a randomized clinical trial. For more information, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03412799 .

About Panbela

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to treating patients with pancreatic cancer and exploring SBP-101’s potential for efficacy in combination with other agents and in treating other types of cancer. Further information can be found at www.sunbiopharma.com and as of December 2, 2020 at www.panbela.com . Panbela’s common stock will remain listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and has been approved to commence trading under the symbol PBLA on December 2, 2020.