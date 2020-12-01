JCPenney Partners with Shaquille O’Neal to Spread Outsized Holiday Cheer on Giving Tuesday

“JCPenney has a long history of generosity during the holidays, and we are delighted to participate in Giving Tuesday in such a significant way this year,” said Jill Soltau, JCPenney chief executive officer. “Throughout the pandemic, we have stayed connected to our community partners and listened to the challenges they are facing. We are inspired by the important work of these organizations to close the opportunity gap, and we hope these gifts make their holiday season brighter.”

This Giving Tuesday, JCPenney has the supersized assistance of Shaquille O’Neal to bring joy to deserving non-profit organizations, students, and families, announcing over $240,000 worth of charitable donations. JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau and Shaq will distribute grant money, store gift cards, and exciting surprise gifts at the Company’s Brand-Defining Store in Hurst, Texas, on Dec. 1, continuing Penney’s celebrated holiday tradition of giving back and leaning into its iconic three-letter acronym with a seasonal campaign around Joy, Comfort, and Peace.

Communities In Schools (CIS) national office will receive the largest donation from the Company, with $100,000 to fulfill their mission of supporting students and empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Shaq, a board member of the organization, will accept the donation on their behalf. The Company will also provide $25,000 in gift cards for the North Texas Communities In Schools Giving Tree program, and Shaq will play Santa Claus for three local families, delivering surprise holiday gifts to their cars at the Giving Tuesday presentation.

“JCPenney and I are both committed to supporting youth in need, and creating pathways for their success,” Shaq said. “While the pandemic has affected many aspects of our daily lives, it has hit the educational system particularly hard. Communities In Schools does amazing work across the country to connect students and families with the resources they need most.”

The JCPenney Communities Foundation is also pleased to announce $100,000 in local community grants to eight DFW-area schools and non-profits working to close the opportunity gap, including the Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy, Big Thought, and Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School. The three organizations will participate in the Giving Tuesday celebration at the Brand-Defining Store, with checks and $5,000 worth of JCPenney gift cards presented to a representative from each non-profit.

In addition to Giving Tuesday activity, JCPenney continues to give back through its continued holiday partnership with the Salvation Army, with 420 stores participating in the Red Kettle Bell Ringers program this year. In 2019, the Red Kettle Campaign raised $177.6 million to help those in need, with JCPenney collecting more than $30 million in Red Kettle donations over the past decade. JCPenney Home Office associates also continue their more than two-decade tradition of participating in Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, adopting hundreds of angels and fulfilling holiday gift wishes for families in need across North Texas.

