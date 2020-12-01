Exercise of a Unilateral Promise to Sell Séché Environnement Shares

Regulatory News:

Groupe Séché SAS, a holding company that controls Séché Environnement SA (Paris:SCHP), announces that on December 1, 2020, it exercised one of the two unilateral promises to sell Séché Environnement shares granted for its benefit by ICM SA on September 15, 20201.

This unilateral promise to sell involved a total of 220,000 Séché Environnement shares at a price of €44.00 per share.