1st11’s Entertainment and Gaming Platform Launches December 1st, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Ventures Inc. (​TSX-V: PXI; OTC: PNXPF; FSE: P6U1​) (“​Planet” ​or the “​Company​”) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st11, has launched a unique portfolio of gaming entertainment products today, December 1st, 2020. 1st11 delivers a competitive gaming experience featuring exciting talent from the world of gaming, pro sports and esports. Powered by advanced esports, mobile web and influencer technology, fans can easily sign up to 1st11 and play alongside or against their heroes with live action simultaneously streamed to the platform as well as via its distribution network of creators and partners.



Peter Glancy, 1st 11 CEO, commented, “We are delighted to release our consumer product offering just before Christmas as the sector continues to grow. 1st11 is uniquely placed to embrace a whole new generation of gamers enabling them to easily play alongside or against their favourite gaming creators, esports stars and sporting heroes. As growth in the gaming and esports sector has become a global phenomenon it continues to draw-in superstar athletes who have a passion for gaming, streaming and sharing content with an engaged audience of millions. We are also seeing the ongoing rise to prominence of gaming creators and esports stars with an ever-expanding fanbase, digital footprint and influence. 1st11’s ‘Fun Comes 1st’ ethos is about bringing together all the above into a gamer first offering that places inclusivity, accessibility and the fan experience at its core.”

Advanced cloud-based technology, influencer analytics, distributed computing and latency optimization serves to support interactive and scalable formats co-created by the 1s11 Creator Network. 1st11 is built by a team of industry leaders and professionals from the ground up to deliver a new approach, making competitive gaming accessible for all across mobile, desktop as well as the next generation of consoles.

1st11’s product differentiation

1st11’s consumer offering is underpinned by three key core product components which are designed to work together to offer customers unique and fun competitive gaming experiences. The first is a custom built mobile optimized entertainment destination. 1st11fun.com will feature exclusive content, interviews, gaming tips and editorial delivered by a roster of authentic and credible talent. 1st11 content is co-created by successful streamers and gaming creators that resonate in gaming culture. As a result, the site will be cross promoted collectively to millions of followers across social media and streaming platforms. All activity is designed to encourage fans to register and participate in creative, fun and inclusive competitive gaming experiences.