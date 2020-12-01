 

1st11’s Entertainment and Gaming Platform Launches December 1st, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 17:41  |  68   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Ventures Inc. (​TSX-V: PXI; OTC: PNXPF; FSE: P6U1​) (“​Planet” ​or the “​Company​”) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st11, has launched a unique portfolio of gaming entertainment products today, December 1st, 2020. 1st11 delivers a competitive gaming experience featuring exciting talent from the world of gaming, pro sports and esports. Powered by advanced esports, mobile web and influencer technology, fans can easily sign up to 1st11 and play alongside or against their heroes with live action simultaneously streamed to the platform as well as via its distribution network of creators and partners.

Peter Glancy, 1st 11 CEO, commented, We are delighted to release our consumer product offering just before Christmas as the sector continues to grow. 1st11 is uniquely placed to embrace a whole new generation of gamers enabling them to easily play alongside or against their favourite gaming creators, esports stars and sporting heroes. As growth in the gaming and esports sector has become a global phenomenon it continues to draw-in superstar athletes who have a passion for gaming, streaming and sharing content with an engaged audience of millions. We are also seeing the ongoing rise to prominence of gaming creators and esports stars with an ever-expanding fanbase, digital footprint and influence. 1st11’s ‘Fun Comes 1st’ ethos is about bringing together all the above into a gamer first offering that places inclusivity, accessibility and the fan experience at its core.”

Advanced cloud-based technology, influencer analytics, distributed computing and latency optimization serves to support interactive and scalable formats co-created by the 1s11 Creator Network. 1st11 is built by a team of industry leaders and professionals from the ground up to deliver a new approach, making competitive gaming accessible for all across mobile, desktop as well as the next generation of consoles.

1st11’s product differentiation

1st11’s consumer offering is underpinned by three key core product components which are designed to work together to offer customers unique and fun competitive gaming experiences. The first is a custom built mobile optimized entertainment destination. 1st11fun.com will feature exclusive content, interviews, gaming tips and editorial delivered by a roster of authentic and credible talent. 1st11 content is co-created by successful streamers and gaming creators that resonate in gaming culture. As a result, the site will be cross promoted collectively to millions of followers across social media and streaming platforms. All activity is designed to encourage fans to register and participate in creative, fun and inclusive competitive gaming experiences.

Seite 1 von 3


Planet Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1st11’s Entertainment and Gaming Platform Launches December 1st, 2020 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Planet Ventures Inc. (​TSX-V: PXI; OTC: PNXPF; FSE: P6U1​) (“​Planet” ​or the “​Company​”) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st11, has launched a unique portfolio of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
141
Planet Ventures der nächste Highfleyer?