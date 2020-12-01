 

DGAP-Adhoc Nordex SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital by up to 10,668,068 shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.12.2020, 17:45  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Nordex SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital by up to 10,668,068 shares

01-Dec-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Nordex SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital by up to 10,668,068 shares

Hamburg 1 December 2020. Today, the Management Board of Nordex SE (ISIN DE000A0D6554), with the consent of the Supervisory Board, resolved to launch a capital increase against contributions in cash by partial utilization of the authorized capital. The share capital of the company will be increased under exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders by issuance of up to 10,668,068 new no-par value bearer shares from EURO 106,680,691 to up to EURO 117,348,759. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2020 onwards.

The new shares will be exclusively offered for sale to institutional investors as part of an international private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. The placement price and the number of shares to be issued will be determined immediately after such bookbuilding. The admission of the new shares to trading in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous listing in the segment of the regulated market with additional post-listing requirements (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus has been applied for; the inclusion of the new shares into the existing trading is expected by 8 December 2020.
Seite 1 von 3
Nordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Nordex buy ("First Berlin")
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Nordex SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital by up to 10,668,068 shares DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase Nordex SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital by up to 10,668,068 shares 01-Dec-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
E-Health-Startup Hanako schließt Zwischenfinanzierung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Gruppe entwickelt Plattformlösung zum Management ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B ...
DGAP-News: Abivax schließt Patientenrekrutierung für seine klinische Phase-2b-Induktionsstudie mit ABX464 ...
DGAP-News: Voltabox gibt Markteinführung von innovativem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report
DGAP-DD: Sixt SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:46 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien (deutsch)
17:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien
09:44 Uhr
Nordex: Neuer Betrieb in Spanien startet Produktion
07:30 Uhr
Nordex SE: Nordex Group's new concrete tower plant in Spain starts operation
07:30 Uhr
Nordex SE: Neue Betonturmfertigung der Nordex Group in Spanien geht in Betrieb
30.11.20
Betriebsräte in der Windindustrie wieder etwas zuversichtlicher
30.11.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt NORDEX AG auf 'Hold'
28.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 48/20
27.11.20
WDH/Höhere Ausbauziele für Windkraft auf See: Bundesrat billigt Gesetz
27.11.20
Höhere Ausbauzielen für Windkraft auf See: Bundesrat billigt Gesetz

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:57 Uhr
77.339
Nordex buy ("First Berlin")